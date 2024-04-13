Enjoy the weather this summer with these 5 Chicago outdoor patio locations

Craving a rooftop experience this summer?

Here's a list of five businesses in Chicago that are opening their rooftop and patio spaces this month.

The Goddess and the Grocer

Located at 911 W. Randolph St., the upstairs patio of the business offers views of Bucktown, floral aesthetics and partial shade.

There are 24 seats and 6 tables on the patio. A walk-up window for ordering is also available on the patio to ensure a dog-friendly space for customers.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Upstairs at The Gwen

The Art Deco-inspired rooftop is located at 521 N. Rush St. on the fifth floor. The open-air terrace offers skyline views, sunrise-to-sundown dining and a mixology station.

The terrace is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Gwen

Right below the fifth floor rooftop is the fourth floor retractable glass rooftop garden space.

Vines and greenery cover the garden space to create a green space that can hold 75 people and offer full bar and bottle service. The seating and furniture in the space is all Victorian floral printed.

The garden space is open during select times throughout the week.

Cindy's Rooftop

Located at 12 S. Michigan Ave. on the 13th floor, the open-air terrace gives views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan.

There is also a restaurant featured on this floor and reservations are not required.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturdays.

BLVD Steakhouse

The outdoor dining room of this steakhouse features more than just a dining experience. Located at 817 W. Lake St., the outdoor space offers dining, a 20-seat bar and an intimate private event space.

The steakhouse's outdoor space features greenery and romantic lighting from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.