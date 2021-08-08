‘We Need Your Prayers:' 2nd Officer Remains in Critical Condition After CPD Officer Killed Saturday

Chicago police say that a third suspect is now in custody in connection with a shooting that left an officer dead and another critically hurt on Saturday night in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot declaring an official day of mourning in the city.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the third suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning. Two other suspects were taken into custody shortly after Saturday’s shooting, one of whom was injured by gunfire.

Police believe that the injured suspect was the one who opened fire and killed an officer during a traffic stop near 63rd Street and Bell on Saturday just after 9 p.m. That officer was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A second officer was also struck by gunfire, and remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Brown.

“He is still in critical condition (and is) fighting for his life,” Brown said. “We need your prayers.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the female officer who was killed had been on the force for three and a half years. The critically-injured officer has been with the department for six years.

At the request of the families of the officers, their identities have not yet been revealed, pending notification of other family members, according to the superintendent.

At least 38 members of the Chicago Police Department have been shot at so far this year, with 11 struck by gunfire. The officer who was fatally shot is the first to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty since Nov. 2018, when Officer Samuel Jimenez was shot and killed at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital.

Two other people were also killed, as was the gunman, who was killed in a shootout with police.

Brown commended Chicago police officers who returned to work on Sunday after the shooting, saying that they are working to protect the city even in a time of unimaginable grief.

“Despite the shock, grief, pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put this uniform on each and every day, going to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” he said. “They come to work willing to run toward danger, toward gunfire. And they’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Sunday an official day of mourning for the fallen officer, ordering that flags in front of all city buildings be flown at half-staff. She also urged area residents to unite, and to come together to face off against the scourge of gun violence.

“I urge you, we must come together,” she said. “We must unite. We have a common enemy: it’s the guns and the gangs. Eradicating both is complex, but we can’t let the size of the challenge deter us. We have to continue striking hard blow every day. No gang member, no drug dealer, no gun dealer can ever have a moment of peace on any block, any neighborhood, not in our city.”

According to Chicago police, the suspects in the case didn’t have extensive criminal backgrounds. The lone shooter, who was wounded in the confrontation, does have a 2019 conviction for robbery, according to Brown.

Further information on the suspects in the case remains unclear.

It is unknown at this time why the officers had approached the suspects’ vehicle. Brown says that more information will be released after interviews are conducted with the three suspects.