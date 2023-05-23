‘We Need Justice' Family of Robbins Man Killed In Crash Says Still No Charges Filed Months Later

Desmond Carter and his siblings returned to the scene of crash Tuesday afternoon that killed their beloved father Donald Carter in February, calling for charges to be filed against those accused in the horrific collision.

“We haven’t even had the chance to mourn our father because we’re having to deal with trying to get justice for my dad,” Desmond said.

It’s been three months since the 71-year-old was killed right in front of his retirement home in Robbins.

“It’s been very hard,” said Dashawn Reid, daughter. “We don’t get those phone calls no more, no text messages, checking up on me, checking on his grandkids—it’s very heartbreaking. It’s like a slap in the face.”

His loved ones have been fighting every single day, waiting for charges to be filed in the case against three teens.

“All we heard from is 'we’re waiting on this evidence, we’re waiting on this stuff to get back from the lab,'” said Kenton Boyd, son. “We’re waiting on the DNA and everything else—come on, it doesn’t take this long.”

Robbins interim police chief told NBC 5 the case has already been presented to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and that the office is still waiting on “lab results” to come back from Illinois State Police, but couldn’t provide any further details.

“I believe our detectives division worked around the clock and done everything that was possible on our end and turn it over to the state,” said Robbins Interim Police Chief Carl Scott. “We just hope and pray that justice is served the right way.”

The village mayor says he understands the family’s frustration and sympathizes for the family.

“We’re sitting back waiting on the state’s attorney that’s the frustrating part,” said Mayor Darren Bryant. “We’ve done everything that we can, there’s nothing more that we can do. We stand with the family—if we had it our way, we would have everybody in custody and locked up by now.”

While family and elected leaders in Robbins are calling on lawmakers in Springfield to change a state law to allow police more time to detain minors in violent cases, loved ones say they won’t stop until someone is held accountable.

“There was a lot of unfinished business that we had to do with him and I guess this is our way of making sure this is finished,” said Boyd. “We need justice. We need answers.”

NBC 5 reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for a response. A spokesperson told NBC 5 “This matter is the subject of a continuing investigation, and we are unable to comment at this time.”