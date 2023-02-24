Family Demands Accountability After Elderly Robbins Man Killed in Crash Involving 3 Teens in Stolen Car

Loved ones of a Robbins man expressed anger and frustration Friday as they continued to demand justice and accountability in their relative's death.

“I’m furious. I’m pissed off,” said Dominique Harriott, daughter of Donald Carter Sr. "My daddy is supposed to be here. I’m pissed off they took my daddy before his time.”

The beloved 71-year-old father of six and uncle was killed on Feb. 12. Police said three 13-year-old boys in a stolen Kia crashed into his vehicle near his home at St. Peter Claver Courts in Robbins.

“My uncle was literally minding his own business and his life was taken senselessly because our system is broken,” said niece Tracy Olawumi.

Family returned to the scene of the crash Friday evening for a candlelight vigil just hours after laying him to rest.

“Me and my siblings are hurt,” said son Kenton Boyd. “We hurt real bad and today is the day we had to say our final goodbye.”

A Robbins police spokesperson told NBC 5 the teenage boys were arrested following the crash. They were held for 24 hours, under state law, before being released to their parents without any charges.

“What happened to the juvenile justice system?" asked his niece Tracy Kimball. “Shouldn’t they be in the juvenile justice system right now?"

While police continue to gather evidence and work with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to pursue criminal charges, the family has since filed a lawsuit against the village of Robbins and a police officer who they say pursued the teens in a stolen Kia for about a mile. Carter Sr.’s relatives say they believe his death could have been prevented.

“We learned this was a pursuit that should have never happened,” said attorney Douglas Hopson, who is representing Carter’s family. “It’s a pursuit that lasted too long. It’s a pursuit that was reckless.”

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement to NBC 5, saying it "is committed to the work of justice and will continue to work with the Robbins Police Department to review all available information. At this time, this matter remains the subject of a continuing investigation.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes stood with the family Friday, calling on elected officials to step in.

“We need help from the state’s attorney’s office, somebody petition the court, re-arrest these individuals put them back there,” said Holmes. “Make this city and state safe - it’s not safe at all.”