Relative, Neighbor Remember 71-Year-Old Robbins Man Killed in Crash With Stolen Car

Tire marks in the mud and pieces from a vehicle remained in front of Saint Peter Claver Mission Church of St. Mary Magdalene Parish Monday in Robbins.

One day earlier, police said a 71-year-old man was killed after three teenage boys crashed into his Ford Taurus with a stolen Kia at that same site.

"To lose him to something like this - that is terrible. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody," said Aaron Crutchfield, nephew of the victim, Donald Carter Sr.

Crutchfield said Carter was a mechanic before his retirement and lived at St. Peter Claver Courts.

"Such a loving fun, his smile, he liked to joke around, loved his grandkids, which is heartbreaking, he is not with us anymore," said Carter.

Lester Whiby, another resident at St. Peter Claver Courts, said he knew Carter.

"He was loved by everyone in the building," Whiby said. "The conversation we had today based on the residents that knew him and loved him were all positive."

According to Robbins police, an officer was driving along Kedzie Avenue when they noticed a Kia with a broken driver's side window heading northbound. Just as the officer was about to follow the Kia, the vehicle crashed into Carter's car, according to authorities.

Carter was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant released a statement in part, saying, ""I want to express my sincere condolences to his family, neighbors, and friends."

Police said three 13-year-olds in the Kia were arrested and taken to the Robbins Police Department.