2 Waukegan workers electrocuted while trimming trees, officials say

Two employees with Waukegan’s Public Workers department were electrocuted while trimming trees on Thursday, authorities said.

According to Waukegan fire officials, the two men were working in the area of Pershing and Greenwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. when their crane came into contact with a power line.

The power line energized the truck, injuring the two workers.

One worker was flown to a Chicago hospital with electrical burns, while another was transported to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries. Other workers immediately administered first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene.

ComEd also responded to the scene to ensure there was no further danger from the power lines, according to a press release.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately released, and no other information was immediately available.