Waukegan

Waukegan man threw beer bottle at officer after party: police

Two men were arrested and face charges after they allegedly tried to assault police officers in unincorporated Round Lake on Sunday morning.

Police say that they were called to a large party in the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

Approximately 100 people were at the home, creating a disturbance for neighbors, police said.

Hosts of the party ordered the guests to disperse when police arrived, but numerous individuals continued drinking alcohol in the roadway and blocking traffic with their vehicles, officers said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene to help disperse the crowd. During that process, a man allegedly threw a bottle of beer at a deputy, striking him in the shoulder. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail.

Another individual attempted to punch a Round Lake sergeant and then fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

While being transported to jail, that suspect threatened to “murder the deputy and his family,” according to police.

Local

Chicago Winter 7 mins ago

This weekend marks milestone in march toward winter in Chicago area

Plainfield 2 hours ago

Mother of Plainfield boy killed in alleged hate crime released from hospital

Ramon Basurto is being charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for throwing the bottle, police said. Jarvion Allen faces charged of aggravated assault and threatening a public official, according to authorities.

Both men are expected to face their first hearing in coming days.

This article tagged under:

Waukegan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us