Waukegan man threw beer bottle at officer after party: police

Two men were arrested and face charges after they allegedly tried to assault police officers in unincorporated Round Lake on Sunday morning.

Police say that they were called to a large party in the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

Approximately 100 people were at the home, creating a disturbance for neighbors, police said.

Hosts of the party ordered the guests to disperse when police arrived, but numerous individuals continued drinking alcohol in the roadway and blocking traffic with their vehicles, officers said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene to help disperse the crowd. During that process, a man allegedly threw a bottle of beer at a deputy, striking him in the shoulder. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail.

Another individual attempted to punch a Round Lake sergeant and then fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

While being transported to jail, that suspect threatened to “murder the deputy and his family,” according to police.

Ramon Basurto is being charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for throwing the bottle, police said. Jarvion Allen faces charged of aggravated assault and threatening a public official, according to authorities.

Both men are expected to face their first hearing in coming days.