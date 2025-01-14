Trending news

WATCH: Social media star Pappy the Poodle waltzes into NBC Chicago on hind legs

The Chicago-based Pappy the Poodle went viral last year after walking across Michigan Avenue in downtown -- on his hind legs

A famous, fluffy white poodle walked into the NBC Tower in Chicago Tuesday morning -- but he didn't stroll in on all fours.

Instead, Pappy the Poodle waltzed right in, up the stars -- on his hind legs.

Pappy the Poodle went viral last year after an Instagram video showed him walking across the street on his hind legs on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.

Tuesday, Pappy, 3, and his Grayslake-based trainer Alex Rothacker stopped by the NBC Chicago studios Tuesday. According to Rothacker, it took about a year to train Pappy to walk on his hind legs before "he became really good."

Rothacker, owner of TOPS Kennel, has been training dogs for 55 years. Rothacker also trains police dogs, he said.

But Tuesday's field trip to NBC Chicago was a bit more special for Pappy, as Rothacker and the poodle attempted to break a Guinness World Record, with Pappy weaving through eight poles before walking back to his trainer.

About 6:15 a.m., Pappy appeared to have secured the win with ease -- weaving in and out back and forth without falling.

"We will submit this to the Guinness Book of World Records," Matt Rodrigues said, of the win.

Keep watching NBC 5 Tuesday morning and you might just see Pappy the Poodle walk across the anchor desk -- or the weather segment.

