Watch Live: Lightfoot to Discuss Reopening of Chicago's Lakefront

After months of Chicago's lakefront being closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday is expected to announce plans for the reopening of the iconic space.

Lightfoot will join Chicago Park District representatives at 9 a.m. "to celebrate the upcoming reopening of the lakefront," the mayor's office said in a statement. She also will announce a $4.75 million donation by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin to repair portions of the Lakefront Trail damaged by weather and rising water levels.

Earlier this week Lightfoot announced the popular Lakefront Trail will reopen on Monday, June 22, but beaches and many amenities were to remain closed until further notice.

She had been hinting at plans to reopen the city's lakefront and ease further restrictions in phase three for weeks.

Chicago entered phase three of its reopening plan on June 3, allowing several small businesses to reopen with new guidelines and limitations, as well as permitting gatherings of up to 10 people.