Beaches, Many Amenities to Stay Closed Along Lakefront Despite Trail Reopening

While Chicago's popular Lakefront Trail is set to reopen Monday, June 22, beaches, several other spots along the lakefront and many amenities will remain closed until further notice.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday afternoon the Lakefront Trail will reopen June 22 and that the city's bars and breweries will reopen to outdoor dining Wednesday as a result of continued progress in combating the coronavirus.

The 18-mile Lakefront Trail will be open for exercise and transit only, and no other recreational activities will be allowed, the mayor's office said, stating "Chicagoans must abide by a 'keep it moving' strategy where only walking, running, biking, and rollerblading will be allowed."

Roughly half of the more than 50 access points to the lakefront will remain closed in an effort to minimize traffic, officials said. Additionally, beaches and parks east of Lake Shore Drive will continue to be closed until an undetermined date.

Lakefront amenities including outdoor, fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields will also be shut down until an unspecified date. The Chicago Park District isn't permitting congregate gathering or the use of park amenities, including finesses classes, barbecues and picnicking.

Parking lots will also be closed for the time being.

Additionally, parks along the lakefront as well as the Chicago Park District's pools will remain closed, officials stated.

Lightfoot had been hinting at plans to reopen the city's lakefront and ease further restrictions in phase three for weeks. On Friday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady noted that an announcement could be coming this week.

Chicago entered phase three of its reopening plan on June 3, allowing several small businesses to reopen with new guidelines and limitations, as well as permitting gatherings of up to 10 people.