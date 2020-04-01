coronavirus

Watch Live: Lightfoot Gives Update on COVID-19 Cases in Chicago

Watch Mayor Lightfoot's update live at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the player below

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will "provide an update on COVID-19 cases" Wednesday afternoon, the mayor's office announced.

Lightfoot will speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Watch her briefing in the player above.

Lightfoot on Tuesday announced additional resources, including hotel rooms, for first responders. She also joined Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as he extended the state's stay-at-home order until the end of April.

Earlier this week, Lightfoot released a humorous PSA encouraging Chicagoans to stay home. She also has been the subject of multiple memes reflecting her no-excuses attitude for non-essential workers to stay home amid the conoravirus pandemic.

