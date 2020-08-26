WATCH LIVE: Kenosha Authorities Hold News Conference at 1 p.m.

(NOTE: Watch the press conference live in the player above at 1 p.m. CST)

Authorities in Kenosha are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked nationwide outrage and has led to numerous nights of unrest in the Wisconsin city.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian are expected to appear at the news conference at 1 p.m.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. Footage from Captured News shows the moments after a gunman opened fire on a Kenosha street and the chaos that unfolded in the moments after.

Authorities confirmed three people were shot, two fatally, late Tuesday in Kenosha as unrest gripped the Wisconsin city for the third straight night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

At around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 63rd and Sheridan Road for reports of a shooting, Kenosha police said in a statement.

The shooting "resulted in two fatalities," police said, and a gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not release further details on the shooting, including the victims' identities or ages. Officials asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information contact Kenosha detectives at (262) 605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police said investigators were aware of videos related to the shooting circulating on social media, asking anyone with further video or photo evidence to reach out.

Photos: Images Show Traumatic Scene as Gunfire Erupts in Kenosha During Another Night of Unrest

Video posted to social media showed shots ringing out in the street before a man is discovered with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses are seen carrying that man to a hospital.

In a separate scene, a group of protesters can be heard following a man shouting "Why'd you shoot him."

Later, video taken by a photographer at a nearby scene showed an armed man sitting on the ground with a crowd around him opening fire, shooting another man in the arm. A third man is seen lying on the ground before authorities arrive and carry him away."

Photos that also captured that shooting appeared to show a man kicking the gunman before another man with a skateboard appears to grab the man's weapon. The man with the skateboard appears to be the same one lying on the ground not moving in the video.

It remains unclear if the gunman was the same gunman from the earlier shooting in which a man was shot in the head.

The shooting took place as unrest boiled over in Kenosha for the third consecutive night after officers shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, several times in the back on Sunday in an incident that was captured on video and sparked outrage nationwide.

Photos from the scene Tuesday night showed what appeared to be multiple citizens armed with weapons as the unrest unfolded. Some stood outside area businesses and others were seen in the streets.

For the third night in a row, demonstrators and police clashed on the streets of Kenosha, with unrest continuing in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend. Our Alex Maragos is on the scene in Kenosha.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel people believed to be in a "militia" or "vigilante group" have been patrolling the streets at night, though it was not clear if Tuesday's gunman was a part of that group.

A group calling itself the "Kenosha Guard" had earlier posted a call on social media asking "Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend [our] City tonight from the evil thugs?" The group wrote in later a post directed at Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis that it had more than 3,000 RSVPs and planned to mobilize Tuesday.

"I ask that you do NOT have your officers tell us to go home under threat of arrest as you have done in the past," the message read. "We are willing to talk to KPD and open a discussion. It is evident, that no matter how many Officers, deputies, and other law enforcement officers that are here, you will still be outnumbered."

The same group released a statement Wednesday saying it did not know if Tuesday's gunman was responding to their call.

"We are unaware if the armed citizen was answering the Kenosha Guard Militia's call to arms," the group wrote. "Just like with the shooting of Jacob Blake, we need all the facts and evidence to come out before we make a judgement."

Police and protesters clashed several times Tuesday, with officers dressed in tactical gear firing tear gas for the third night in a row at demonstrators who had previously thrown projectiles at law enforcement and attempted to breach newly erected barriers.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, was under an 8 p.m. curfew Monday as protesters took to the streets following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Many protesters remained on the streets near Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha despite a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m.

Police eventually declared the gathering to be an unlawful assembly and skirmishes between officers and demonstrators continued into the late evening and early morning hours.