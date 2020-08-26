Latest Updates in Kenosha: Deadly Shooting During Unrest, Calls for More Troops

Note: Press conferences and live video will be available in the player above as they occur.

Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during another night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The shooting took place as unrest boiled over for a third consecutive night surrounding Blake's shooting, which was captured on video and has since sparked nationwide outrage.

Here are the latest updates on the situation unfolding in Kenosha:

Kenosha County Board Asks Wisconsin Governor for More National Guard Troops 'Immediately'

Members of the Kenosha County Board, in a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, requested additional National Guard troops be sent to the area.

"Our county is under attack," the letter read. "Our businesses are under attack. Our homes are under attack. Our local law enforcement agencies need additional support to help bring civility back to our community."

The group asked for 1,500 additional members "with police powers" be sent to the county "immediately."

"Our county is in a state of emergency and we need additional law enforcement to help preserve and save Kenosha County," the letter reads.

The letter also urges Evers to visit and "see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community."

3 Shot, 2 Fatally, as Unrest Continues in Kenosha After Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Authorities said three people were shot, two fatally, late Tuesday in Kenosha as unrest gripped the Wisconsin city for the third straight night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

At around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 63rd and Sheridan Road for reports of a shooting, Kenosha police said in a statement.

The shooting "resulted in two fatalities," police said, and a gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not release further details on the shooting, including the victims' identities or ages. Officials asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information contact Kenosha detectives at (262) 605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police said investigators were aware of videos related to the shooting circulating on social media, asking anyone with further video or photo evidence to reach out.

Unrest Continues as Darkness Falls in Kenosha

Police and protesters clashed several times Tuesday night, with officers dressed in tactical gear firing tear gas for the third night in a row at demonstrators who had previously thrown projectiles at law enforcement and attempted to breach newly erected barriers.

Peaceful protests had again taken place during the day on Tuesday, but tensions continued to build as night fell once again. Many protesters remained on the streets near Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha despite a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m.

Police eventually declared the gathering to be an unlawful assembly and skirmishes between officers and demonstrators continued into the late evening and early morning hours.

NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter flew over Civic Center Park in Kenosha, as protesters continued to demonstrate after the shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this week.

A curfew was in effect in the city, and the National Guard has been called in this week by Gov. Tony Evers to help deal with the unrest in the area.