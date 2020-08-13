Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Announce Business Grants in Illinois

Note: Stream the governor's press conferences live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce the first round of Business Interruption Grants during appearances in two cities Thursday, according to his public schedule.

First, Pritzker will be joined by local leaders at 10 a.m. at Wood N' Hog BBQ in Urbana, his office says. Next, he will stop at the YMCA in Bloomington at 12 p.m.

According to Illinois' Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the first round of the new business interruption grants program was expected to include $60 million given to 3,500 businesses "that experienced losses or business interruption because they closed or severely restricted their operations as a result of COVID-19."

Businesses eligible for the grant include restaurants, bars, barbershops, salons, and health and fitness centers. Businesses which have had reports of recent property damage due to civil unrest can also apply.

For the first wave of funding, businesses that "experienced extreme hardship, demonstrated by losses in excess of the grant amount since March" will be prioritized. In order to be considered, businesses must also have been in operation for at least three months prior to March 2020.

The grants will range between $10,000 and $20,000, depending on business type and other eligibility criteria. Applications were due by July 7.

“This virus has had devastating effects on the health and livelihoods of our residents, and we must take aggressive action to help our families and communities recover,” Pritzker said in a statement when the application process began in June. “As our small businesses reopen their doors, these grant programs will provide critical support to allow them to safely expand their operations."