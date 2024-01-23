NOTE: The 2 p.m. press conference will stream live in the player above once it begins.

Joliet officials are expected to deliver an update Tuesday afternoon on a killing spree that left at least seven people in the city dead before a suspected gunman was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Texas.

Authorities are set to speak on the West Acres Road shooting at 2 p.m. in the Joliet City Hall. (Watch live in the player above)

The address comes less than 24 hours after 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who was wanted in connection with the shooting that spread across multiple crime scenes, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being located by U.S. Marshals in Texas.

Developments continued to unravel on Monday night as multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, investigated the case.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened and when?

At around 12:04 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office notified Joliet police of an incident in the 2200 block of West Acres, Police Chief Bill Evans said.

But the scene started long before that time.

Sheriff's deputies had been conducting surveillance in the area in connection with two shootings that occurred one day prior.

In wake of those shootings, at around midnight Monday, sheriff's deputies set up surveillance operations in the area of West Acres Road, where the suspected gunman was last seen, said Dan Jungles, deputy chief with the Will County Sheriff's Office.

"We had surveillance on it all throughout the evening and throughout this morning, constant surveillance, hoping that the vehicle would return to that residence, which it did not," Jungles said. "That's when we made the decision to try and make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle."

Police in Joliet were urgently searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after seven people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At one point, deputies approached a residence, knocked on the door and received no response. They then went to a house across the street, which belonged to relatives of the first home's residents. Deputies noticed blood outside the second home, at which point they entered and found two people who had been shot to death.

It was at that time they called Joliet police as the residence was within city limits.

Five people were found deceased at a second home across the street, according to authorities.

What about the other shootings?

The first of two incidents occurred at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block Davis Street. According to Joliet police, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and sustained non-life threatening injuries. What led to the shooting remains unclear.

About 10 minutes later, a different shooting was reported at the Pheasant Run apartment complex in unincorporated Joliet Township. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from his head with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim, who was identified as Toyosi Bakare, 28, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nance's vehicle, the red Toyota Camry, was seen in the area of both shootings shortly before gunfire occurred. Police determined the shootings aren't connected and said both appeared to be random.

Who are the victims?

The Will County Coroner's Office had yet to identify any of the seven people who were found dead as of late Monday evening. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said all of the victims were related and knew Nance, but didn't provide clarification, citing the ongoing investigation.

What happened to the gunman?

Joliet police said at around 8:30 p.m., officers learned that Nance had been located by U.S. Marshals near Natalia, Texas, and when confronted by law enforcement, took his own life with a handgun. Natalia is approximately 30 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The man suspect of killing at least eight people in Joliet was found dead in Texas after a confrontation with law enforcement, officials say. Sandra Torres has more.

What was the motive?

Police had yet to shed light on a possible motive Monday evening.