WATCH: Cindy Crawford effortlessness scores during ‘Shoot the Puck' challenge at Chelios' jersey retirement

Crawford, a DeKalb native, was the only

From emotional speeches to a star-studded line-up, the No. 7 jersey retirement ceremony for Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios Sunday at the United Center had it all -- including a supermodel.

During Sunday's Blackhawks game against the Detroit Red Wings, several of Chelios' special guests took turns on the ice during a "Shoot the Puck" challenge, including Chelios' youngest daughter Tara, supermodel Cindy Crawford, former Chicago Blackhawks president Theo Epstein and Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder, NHL.com reported.

Only one of the guests made the goal.

Cindy Crawford, wearing leather pants and shin-high boots, "clearly has some hockey skill," the in-game host said, noting that she was the only one to make the shot. Crawford is a DeKalb native and Northwestern University graduate.

"She's the only one who nailed it," the host went on to say. "Good for her."

A handful of other special guests were present at the ceremony, including 1990s Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, and Blackhawks legend Wayne Gretzky.

Michael Jordan was expected to attend, but sent a congratulatory video in instead.

You can find more moments and stories from Sunday night's event here.

