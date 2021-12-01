Warrant Issued for Suspect in Deaths of 2 Algonquin Residents

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old man who was allegedly connected to the deaths of two Algonquin residents who were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities in McHenry County, police are searching for 36-year-old Maxim Parnov in connection to the death of the two victims in the case.

Police in Algonquin responded to a well-being check in the 400 block of La Fox River Drive on Tuesday afternoon for two individuals who had not been heard from in recent days.

After being unable to contact the two residents, police initiated an investigation. At approximately noon Wednesday they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, which matched the description of the individuals they had been searching for.

The victims in the case have not yet been identified, according to the Algonquin Police Department, and autopsies are scheduled with the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Police believe that the incident was isolated in nature, and suspect that it was a domestic violence incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Parnov Wednesday on two felony counts of concealment of a homicidal death.

He remains at-large Wednesday, and is believed to be driving a black 2006 Lexus sedan with Illinois license plate CE37406.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or Algonquin police at 847-658-4531.