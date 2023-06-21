Want to see Morgan Wallen at Wrigley Field this week? It'll cost you

Country music star Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Night at a Time" tour to Chicago’s Wrigley Field this week, and ticket prices remain high as fans scramble to get seats to the sold-out shows.

Wallen, whose album "One Thing at a Time" hit No. 1 on the charts in the United States, Canada and several other countries, has been playing to sold-out crowds across the country, and his upcoming shows in Chicago will be no exception.

Tickets sold out quickly via Ticketmaster, and the resale market remains brisk for both concerts. On StubHub, tickets to both shows are starting at $225 apiece, with field-level tickets costing significantly more.

VividSeats has a similar story, with tickets to the Friday show starting at $238 apiece. For fans wanting to be at field level, tickets will run more than $400 per person for the show.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Thursday show will be slightly less expensive, starting at $222, but field-level seats are still $400 or more on the market.

SeatGeek has similar prices to both concerts, according to its website.

Wallen’s album was released in March 2023, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart for 12 consecutive weeks before it was dethroned by Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ on June 10.

The song “Last Night” has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks, and has been at the top of the charts for 11 weeks in total.