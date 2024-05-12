2 Joliet teens injured in drive-by shooting, police say

Joliet police are investigating after two teens were shot Saturday night, with a 16-year-old girl left in critical condition following the attack.

According to authorities, the two were standing on the front porch of a residence in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue at approximately 9:12 p.m. when someone in a passing truck opened fire.

One of the teens was rushed to an area hospital after she was shot multiple times, according to police. She was listed in critical condition, and remains hospitalized on Sunday.

Another teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the arm, and was treated and released.

Two other residences were also struck by gunfire, but no additional injuries were reported.

Joliet police are seeking information about the silver Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle was seen driving southbound on Henderson Avenue just after the shooting took place.

Anyone with footage or information encouraged to call police at 815-724-3020. Will County Crime Stoppers can also accept tips on the case, according to police.