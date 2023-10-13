Vote: Most memorable Chicago-area story of the 1990s

In honor of WMAQ-TV's 75th anniversary, we're looking back at some of the most memorable Chicago-area stories in news, weather, politics, sports and beyond. A lot has happened over the past seven-and-a-half decades, and it has been an honor to be by your side. WMAQ stands for We Must Ask Questions, after all!

Every week through October, NBC Chicago's anniversary month, we'll look back at a decade's worth of stories and ask viewers to pick their most memorable. Your top pick will air live on NBC 5 the Friday of that week.

Kicking us off, we look at some of the top Chicago-area stories from the 1990s. Which was the most memorable for you? Vote below!