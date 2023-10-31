Video shows suspect firing shots at Illinois State Police trooper during traffic stop

A horrifying series of videos shows the attack that left an Illinois State Trooper with serious injuries during a traffic stop in Springfield.

According to ISP officials, Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green is still recovering from his injuries after he was allegedly shot and beaten by a 37-year-old Chicago man during a traffic stop on Oct. 24.

In the latest update, officials say that suspect fired at least 10 shots during the attack, and then used his weapon to repeatedly strike the trooper in the face, causing severe injuries.

“By the grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens, and all too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face.”

Dashcam video shows a suspect get out of his vehicle during the stop and begin firing shots at the trooper. He then runs out of frame to attack the officer with his gun, which was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Warning: the imagery in the video may be disturbing to some viewers:

According to state police, the trooper was struck by multiple gunshots. He also suffered facial fractures, a fractured skull, and bleeding in his brain because of the violent attack.

The suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later. That suspect was hospitalized after his arrest, and appeared via Zoom at a court hearing Friday.

Cristobal Santana faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Sangamon County prosecutors.

Santana was also wanted in connection with a murder in Chicago. While police have not directly connected him with the crime, the family of Chicago Public Schools special education teacher Adrianna Lopez say that Santana is her ex-boyfriend, and that he had “recently shown signs of violence” against her prior to her shooting death earlier this month.

Family members say the two had dated for approximately 18 months before they broke up earlier this year.

Lopez filed for an order of protection against Santana after he allegedly kicked a door while they were arguing.

No charges have been filed in her death.