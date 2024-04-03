Video shows shots fired at Uber driver, passenger in West Garfield Park

Uber driver John Williams is still trying to process what happened to him and his passenger in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

“It’s an experience that nobody wants to go through,” he said. “You don’t know whether you’re going to live or die.”

The 52-year-old driver who lives in Bensenville had just picked up a female passenger near Gladys and Homan Avenues around midnight on March 17 when the ride took a dangerous turn.

“I parked, she comes out, about 30 seconds later she gets in the car and tells me to go, go, go, he’s getting ready to shoot,” he said. “I pull off and next thing you know I hear two gunshots and I didn’t know whether I got shot or whether she was shooting.”

Williams said he stepped on the gas, hitting speed bumps, and running through stop signs not sure where the bullets were coming from and why the man outside was firing at them.

“I just started going crazy,” he said. “I just drove off and it was just a terrified experience. I mean I have over 12,000 Uber rides that’s never happened before.”

The female passenger in the back seat seen in the dash cam video told him she would call police. Williams left stunned and in shock in the driver seat.

“She just said it was an ex-boyfriend that’s it,” he said. “He was right there I guess he didn’t know how to shoot—thank God it was a bad shot.”

In the weeks since the incident, Williams said he’s trying to heal mentally and emotionally from the traumatic experience.

“It’s a slow process that anxiety, anger, sometimes I’m having trouble sleeping at night,” he said. “I’m trying to seek professional help sit down to talk with somebody to get through the process.”

Uber released a statement to NBC Chicago about the incident, saying “The footage from this attack is shocking, and we cannot imagine how terrifying this experience was. We are very grateful that no one was injured and have been in touch with the driver to check in. Our dedicated team is standing ready to assist police however they can.”

Williams said he's thankful to be alive to tell the story.

“As an Uber driver in Chicago you always got to be on the look out for anything,” he said. “All my fellow Uber drivers out there—just be careful, be on the lookout, watch your back."

Williams is hoping to get back to driving for Uber so he can save up money to start his trucking company.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $300 for him. Williams said the money will help pay for any therapy and counseling sessions.