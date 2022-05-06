Video Captures Violent Lincoln Park Robbery That Left Man Shot Multiple Times

WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Security video captured the moment a violent robbery unfolded in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

A man was discovered shot multiple times in the 1300 block of West Webster after being held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m., police said.

Video from the incident shows a person wearing hooded sweatshirt exiting a white Sedan, which pulled up and came to a stop at the corner of Wayne and Webster.

The person can then be seen waiting and peeking behind a building at the corner.

As the victim, who is carrying a small bag, walks along the sidewalk and approaches the corner, the person walks out from behind the building and towards the victim, pointing at him what appears to be a gun.

The victim then hands the person the bag and then appears struggle with the gunman. Both fall to the ground, with the attacker pinning the victim, while shouting at someone in the waiting vehicle.

Another person then exits the vehicle and walks towards the two. The attacker then stands up, and shoots the victim twice at close range. He asks the victim for his phone password before firing another shot as the victim remained on the ground.

The man, who was in his 20s, sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the head. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where Ald. Brian Hopkins said he underwent surgery.

"This lawlessness has to be stopped!" Hopkins said in an email to residents. Hopkins' ward includes the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

"No neighborhood is immune to this criminal behavior," he wrote. "I have discussed the immediate need for additional tactical teams and patrols in the Lincoln Park area with the Chicago Police Department."

Hopkins added that residents and neighbors have shared their eyewitness accounts, and that some have turned over private surveillance video to lead detectives.

No one was in custody as of Friday morning and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, police said.