Victim’s Father Expresses Relief After Woman Arrested in Deerfield Hit-and-Run

The father of a 12-year-old suburban Deerfield boy who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last week expressed relief Friday after the driver sought in the crash turned herself into police.

Chase Thompson, who has autism and is non-verbal, managed to get out of his family's home on the evening of Feb. 7 near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. He ran into Deerfield Road, and was struck.

Deerfield Police

The crash happened in a matter of seconds outside their home, said Thad Thompson, the boy's father.

The father of a 12-year-old Deerfield boy who was seriously injured last week in a hit-and-run crash made a public plea on Monday for the driver who struck the boy to come forward. Kye Martin reports.

Stacy Shapiro, 46, turned herself in to police in connection with the crime Friday, police said. Shapiro was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and if convicted, could spend up to seven years in jail.

While speaking to reporters, Thad Thompson credited the public for helping spread information about the incident.

"The public helped bring this person to justice, brought us some immense relief and Chase some financial help he's going to need," Thompson said.

Although his son remains at Lurie Children's Hospital with injuries such as a broken cheek, busted-up ribs and bruised lungs, Thompson said he is "reasonably confident" Chase will pull through.

"I see people coming in and out of here all day, everyday, who have it a lot worse than us," Thompson said from the hospital. "...Our pain and stuff like that... we have it, but I'm worried about Chase, and not what I feel."