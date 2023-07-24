Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Chicago Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Chicago Monday.

According to White House officials, Vice President Harris will arrive at Chicago Midway International Airport and is scheduled to be a keynote speaker for the final day of the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference at McCormick Place.

Vice President Harris' remarks at the conference, which is billed as one of the largest gatherings of Latino leaders from around the country, will focus on the economic power of the Hispanic community, White House officials said.

The address marks Harris' second trip to Chicago in less than two weeks. Just last weekend, Harris was in town to honor Rev. Jesse Jackson as he stepped down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Vice President is expected to again return to Chicago Aug. 11 for a meeting on gun safety.