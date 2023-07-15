Rainbow PUSH Coalition to introduce Rev. Jesse Jackson's successor at convention Sunday

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will welcome its next leader at the organization's annual International Convention on Sunday, just days after Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. announced he was stepping down as president.

The transfer of leadership between Jackson and the new president, Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, of Dallas, will take place on Sunday during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the convention got underway on Saturday, dozens celebrated Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King who was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous occasions.

"Reverend Jackson has had a ministry that has been magnificent and it’s not over yet," said Santita Jackson, the civil rights leader's daughter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Jackson spent more than 50 years fighting for voting rights, equality and social justice. While supporters honored and recognized his accomplishments, along with the barriers he broke, campaign volunteers and staff commemorated the 35th anniversary of his historic presidential campaign.

"You paved the ways for so many leaders, including me," said Marcia Fudge, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. "I would not be standing here today had it not been for you and the examples you set."

The reverend made calls for renewed activism ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Stop the violence, save the children, keep hope alive, let me hear you scream," Jackson said.

As the coalition prepares to mark a new chapter, Haynes will be officially sworn in on Sunday afternoon at the Apostolic Church of God.

Haynes, who has been the senior pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas for the past 40 years, issued a statement, saying in part:

"As a student of Rev. Jackson’s, I am honored to be selected for this prestigious and important position… Our communities need organizations like Rainbow PUSH to not only continue the fight for justice and equality, but to shepherd the next generation of advocates into the movement."

While Jackson continues to battle Parkinson's disease and has faced health challenges in recent years, a reason for his departure hasn't been announced.