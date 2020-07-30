vice president joe biden

Vice President Joe Biden Speaks With Illinois DNC Delegates

By Mary Ann Ahern

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about on the third plank of his Build Back Better economic recovery plan for working families, on July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Delaware.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill and Biden campaign officials spoke by Zoom today  to Illinois delegates for the Democratic National Convention.    

Biden thanked the delegates for all of their efforts.    

While the convention speeches will take place in Milwaukee, the delegates — according to one of the delegates who spoke to NBC 5 by phone on background — were told “do not travel to Milwaukee.”  

 The delegates will receive ballots by email on Monday for the nominating process. The Biden team assured the delegates internet security will be taken very seriously. Each ballot will have a serial number and will be sent to a secured inbox maintained by the state party.       

The delegates will receive two ballots — not only nominating Biden, but also a ballot on whether to adopt the party platform — are expected back by August 15th.

It will be a much different political convention - with two hours of programming each night — but because of the coronavirus no huge crowds  in the convention hal listening  There are not even plans to gather as a group in Illinois, instead, the delegates will watch from their homes. Even state party caucus meetings will be done virtually. 

The Democratic Convention begins Monday August 17. 

