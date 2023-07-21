Beyoncé at Soldier Field and Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park may be the big music events in Chicago this weekend, but one suburb is getting a blast from the past as two popular bands from the late 1990s and early 2000s are set to hold a concert Friday and Saturday.

Vertical Horizon and Plain White T's will play Friday and Saturday at Brookfield Zoo as part of the zoo's "Concerts for Conservation" series, a release from the zoo said. Vertical Horizon, known for it's 1999 hit "Everything You Want," will play Friday, and Plain White T's known for their popular 2006 hit "Hey There Delilah," will perform Saturday.

The shows will take place on the lawn at the Zoo's East Mall, and concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnics, chairs and blankets, the release continued.

Tickets start at $45, and guests can reserve their spots beginning at 6 p.m. Prior to each show, visitors can walk along the "Big Cat" walkway to see the zoo's African lions, Amur tiger and snow leopards until 7 p.m., the zoo said.

According to officials, each show will conclude with a 30-minute light show.

Earlier this summer, Macy Gray, Soul Asylum and The Verve Pipe played as part of the zoo's series.