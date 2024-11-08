Vehicle wanted in Chicago homicide crashes on I-55 following police pursuit: ISP

A large police presence was reported on Interstate 55 after police say a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago fled from officers trying to stop it on the highway.

Authorities said Illinois State Police officers tried to "initiate a traffic stop" just before 11:30 a.m. Friday but the vehicle fled those officers before coming to a stop in a crash in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Bluff Road in Grundy County.

Two occupants inside the vehicle were taken into custody, police said.

"There is no threat to the community," state police said in a release. "No injuries were reported. This is an active investigation and there is no further information."

Closures were reported on the roadway following the crash and police investigation. Reports indicated closures continued in the southbound lanes of the expressway between Bluff Road and North River Road as of 1:30 p.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.