Northbrook

Vehicle leaves expressway, hits Northbrook building and erupts in flames

The incident happened around 12 p.m. as a vehicle traveling on Interstate 94 left the roadway, crossed Frontage Road in Northbrook and struck a building at 1840 Skokie Blvd.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on the Edens Expressway in Northbrook suddenly left the highway, crossed a road and hit a building before erupting in flames, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. as a vehicle traveling on Interstate 94 left the roadway, crossed Frontage Road in Northbrook and struck a building at 1840 Skokie Blvd.

"The vehicle was fully involved in fire and was extinguished by Northbrook fire companies," the Northbrook Fire Department said. "The fire damaged the outside of the building, but did not extend inside the building."

Authorities said at least one other vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was treated and transported to Highland Park Hospital, where their condition was not immediately known.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The cause of the accident was not immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Northbrook
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us