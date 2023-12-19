A vehicle traveling eastbound on the Edens Expressway in Northbrook suddenly left the highway, crossed a road and hit a building before erupting in flames, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. as a vehicle traveling on Interstate 94 left the roadway, crossed Frontage Road in Northbrook and struck a building at 1840 Skokie Blvd.

"The vehicle was fully involved in fire and was extinguished by Northbrook fire companies," the Northbrook Fire Department said. "The fire damaged the outside of the building, but did not extend inside the building."

Authorities said at least one other vehicle was involved in the accident and one person was treated and transported to Highland Park Hospital, where their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the accident was not immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.