LaSalle County

Van with 14 people inside rolls over on LaSalle County interstate: police

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A van rolled over on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County on Saturday evening, with 11 people transported to area hospitals.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near mile post 68 at approximately 6:53 p.m. Saturday night.

The Ford Transit van drove off the roadway on the southbound side of the highway, rolling over onto its side in the ditch.

Police say there were three adults and 10 children in the car. Of those, two adults and nine children were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crash.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No information was given on the conditions of the victims, and police are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

This article tagged under:

LaSalle County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us