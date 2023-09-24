Van with 14 people inside rolls over on LaSalle County interstate: police

A van rolled over on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County on Saturday evening, with 11 people transported to area hospitals.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near mile post 68 at approximately 6:53 p.m. Saturday night.

The Ford Transit van drove off the roadway on the southbound side of the highway, rolling over onto its side in the ditch.

Police say there were three adults and 10 children in the car. Of those, two adults and nine children were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crash.

No information was given on the conditions of the victims, and police are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.