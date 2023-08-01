USPS mail carrier shot during robbery attempt on Chicago's NW Side, officials say

A United States Postal Service letter carrier was shot and critically wounded Tuesday during what police say was a robbery attempt in broad daylight on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Kildare in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood, authorities said.

There the 52-year-old postal worker was approached by two unknown males who attempted to take his belongings, police said.

"One of the offenders discharged a firearm, striking the victim in the leg," authorities said.

The carrier was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

USPS said postal inspectors were headed to the scene for a "confirmed shooting of a USPS letter carrier" and urged people to avoid the area.

Police said no one was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon and an investigation remained ongoing.