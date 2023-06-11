Urban Air Adventure Park to open first Northwest Indiana location

Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's largest adventure park company which bills itself as more than a trampoline park, is coming to Merrillville, Indiana.

The year-round activity park, which will be located at 3249 E. Lincoln Highway, near U.S. 30 and Colorado Street, is described as the "ultimate indoor playground" where "kids of all ages (and kids of heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their body and mind, and most importantly…have a blast," according to the company.

It's unclear which attractions will be offered at the Merrillville location, but ropes courses, a Runway Tumble Track and Slam Dunk Zone are among those at the chain's other adventure parks.

The park's website notes the Merrillville location is "coming soon," but an opening date hasn't been announced. Urban Air Adventure Park operates locations in Bloomingdale, Burbank, Crystal Lake, Glenview, Mokena, Naperville, North Riverside, St. Charles and Vernon Hills.