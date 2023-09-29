UPS driver seriously injured after being struck by car in Morton Grove

A UPS driver was seriously injured on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in north suburban Morton Grove, authorities stated.

The crash was reported at around 3:02 p.m. in the 6400 block of Beckwith, according to a news release from the Morton Grove Police Department. A UPS employee was standing behind his truck, which was parked along the curb, facing westbound on Beckwith, when he was hit by a black Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan, police said. The UPS worker, a 55-year-old man from Mount Prospect, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 32-year-old man, remained on the scene.

The incident remained under investigation by Morton Grove police and the Major Crash Assistance Team Friday night. Anyone potential witnesses were asked to call police at 847-470-5200.