Updated hourly minimum wage among new Illinois laws taking effect in 2024

As the new year quickly approaches, an extensive list of new laws will take effect in Illinois as 2024 gets underway.

While everything from health care and education to consumer protection and transit will be impacted with new laws taking effect, a new hourly minimum wage in Illinois will set in as well.

As Illinois residents ring in the new year, the state's hourly minimum wage will increase to $14 for non-tipped workers as part of a three-year gradual increase that will culminate in a statewide $15 minimum wage for non-tipped employees.

Tipped workers will see the hourly minimum wage go from $7.80 to $8.40.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The statewide minimum wage will see another increase on Jan. 1, 2025, the final implementation of the three-year gradual increase.

Beginning at the start of 2025, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will be $15, while tipped workers will have an hourly minimum wage of $9.

The increase comes months after Chicago officials approved phasing out a subminimum wage for tipped employees, bringing a uniform hourly minimum wage to Chicago workers by July 1, 2028.

The gradual raises connected to that plan in Chicago begin on July 1, 2024.

Additionally, a law guaranteeing nearly all Illinois workers at least one week of paid leave will take effect on New Year's Day.