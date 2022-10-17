Alderman Seeks Answers After Multiple Abductions, Robberies in Wrigleyville

Fresh off of a meeting with Chicago's 19th District Police Commander Monday, Alderman Tom Tunney contemplated the latest round of crime in his 44th Ward.

”I think it’s unusual," the alderman told NBC 5.

A total of three robberies happened this past weekend in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood within hours of each other.

The first incident was reported in the 3500 block of North Clark Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. A second theft occurred in the 3400 block of North Clark Street at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday, with another theft occurring just an hour later in the 1100 block of West Addison Street, just steps from Wrigley Field.

Each time the victims entered the offenders’ car, were driven to another location, robbed of their cell phones and wallets, then ordered out - physically unharmed, according to police.

Tunney says the whole situation is strange.

"Getting into a car, then being swirled around the neighborhood and actually being let go without harm... the whole thing is kind of weird," he said.

In at least one incident, a handgun was shown before the victim was ordered into the car by one to three men.

Zach Strauss, who owns Sluggers, a decades-old bar favorite on Clark Street, said, "This is something new, these guys are clever."

Strauss and his employees have adjusted to area crime trends in order to help keep themselves safe.

"My employees don’t leave with cash anymore," he said. All their tips are on their checks. So the days with leaving with cash in their pocket are over."

Tunney told NBC 5 police have added additional resources to the area as a result of the recent crimes.

"I cautioned our commander, Halloween is always interesting on Clark and Halsted as well," the alderman said. "While I don’t want to cry wolf too often, it’s going to be important that we have the coverage."

Strauss said an increase in crime has prompted business owners to take action, too.

"...All of us spend more on security, private security, because police don’t have the resources right now," he stated.