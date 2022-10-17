Residents on Edge After Trio of Wrigleyville Robberies

Chicago police are searching for suspects in a trio of Wrigleyville incidents, during which victims were forced to get into a vehicle before being robbed of their belongings.

According to Chicago police, all three thefts occurred on the North Side over the weekend.

In each incident, the victims entered the suspects’ vehicle, and were driven to a secondary location and robbed of personal belongings, including cellphones and wallets. They were then released from the vehicles.

In one of the incidents, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon before ordering the victim into a vehicle.

The first incident was reported in the 3500 block of North Clark Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. A second theft occurred in the 3400 block of North Clark Street at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday, with another theft occurring just an hour later in the 1100 block of West Addison Street, just steps from Wrigley Field.

Patrick Lifka, who lives in Wrigleyville, says that it’s stunning that the thefts are occurring so close to home.

“It’s kind of wild because we were out that night. We walked down to this place to get to my house every day, so it’s kind of weird just to think that it was right by that canteen over there,” he said.

The suspects in each of the robberies were wearing dark clothing, and in one of the thefts, one of the suspects was armed with a dark-colored hand gun, according to police.

Henry Montgomery says that he has never heard of similar crimes happening in the community, and said that the news was concerning.

"It was a little shocking. I've never really hard of anything like that happening, especially in such a busy area," he said. "It was a little concerning."

No suspects are in custody, and police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and to be free from distractions.