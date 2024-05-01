Four Chicago businesses make Yelp's ‘Top 100 Local Businesses' in the U.S.

Four Chicago businesses were recognized as "locally loved" during National Small Business Week, finding their way onto a noteworthy ranking.

Chicago Pet Sitters, Windy City Wedding Dance, Rogers Park Provisions and Play were all named to Yelp's "Top 100 Local Businesses List," released to coincide with the yearly week celebrating the impacts of smaller businesses on communities.

All four companies rank highly among users "for their ability to shape communities' identities, fuel economies and-most importantly-foster a sense of belonging among residents," according to Yelp.

"We were really excited," said Amber Waggoner, the manager at Windy City Wedding Dance.

The studio was established in 2013, and has since grown to include four locations.

Instructors specialize in ballroom dance, particularly teaching newly engaged couples.

"We stay connected with our students in a way I think no other big studio does," said Waggoner.

Yelp selected the businesses by first identifying independently-owned and operated businesses in the automotive; beauty; books, mags, music & video; fitness & exercise; fashion; food; home decor; home repair & renovation; kids activities and petcare categories.

Yelp tells NBC Chicago it then ranked the businesses within each category using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

"I was just blown away," said Maclin Schweger, the manager at Rogers Park Provisions. "For all the hard work we put into a place like this, it’s so nice to be recognized, especially being a small business as we are."

The shop is a modern "general store" with locally and regionally curated provisions.

"Get out there support local as much as you can, as often as you can because it really really makes a difference. We are your neighbors. We’re here for you just as much as you’re here for us," said Schweger.

Play has four locations throughout the city and 18 employees.

"We try to do unique and different things that represent the city and our neighborhoods," said owner Ann Kienzle. "Small businesses are the fabric of a community. We bring culture and diversity and character and charm, all those things to the neighborhood that make it special."

The US is experiencing a "small business boom," according to the Small Business Administration.

The SBA says more than 17 million new business applications have been filed since 2020. Illinois has seen 42,00 so far in 2024, and businesses are starting at rates faster than pre-pandemic levels.

A small business is defined as having fewer than 500 employees. However, nearly 70% have fewer than 20.

"They create two thirds of the jobs in America," said Geri Aglipay, the SBA's Great Lakes Regional Administrator. "Every time a small business starts, it’s an act of hope. It’s also symbolic of the confidence in the US economy."

Small Business Week runs from April 28-May 4, according to officials.