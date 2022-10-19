UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance

The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.

"I think it was a great experience for the kids to get out and just have some fun in the community," said Megan Chandler, who watched from the gym floor.

UniverSoul has spent weeks under its tent in Chicago's Washington Park, putting on its show there through October 31st. This gathering was free and was organized by Daliah Goree, the Andrew Holmes Foundation and other benefactors.

"There are a lot of parents that cannot afford to take their kids to the circus," Goree said, who is a Chicago police officer and community activist.

Holmes and Goree said the day was all about giving kids and families positive experiences for a few hours.

"Whatever is going on in your life that was having you down at this moment, forget about it, we’re going to enjoy life and we’re going to have fun," said Goree, who is also running for alderman in Chicago's 21st Ward.

UniverSoul's performance lineup on Wednesday included an acrobatic roller skating duo, several dance groups and other dance contests involving members of the audience. Chandler volunteered to be part of a contest where the audience decided whether a group of women danced better than a group of men.

"I cannot dance and they had a dance competition. The men won but I did what I could," Chandler said.

Doors opened to the gym at 2 p.m. and it filled up quickly. People who couldn't fit were turned away well before the circus started at 4 p.m. Organizers said it was unfortunate they didn't have the room for everyone, and hoped to bring the circus back out into the community again soon.