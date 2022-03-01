United Center COVID Rules: Changes to Know Before Heading to a Game, Concert

Whether you're heading to a Blackhawks or Bulls game at the United Center or to see a big-name artist in concert, you'll want to know the changes being made to the venue's COVID rules.

With Chicago lifting its mandates for vaccinations and masking indoors, the United Center has announced plans to ease some of its guidelines for fans, but not all.

Moving forward, the United Center will require all attendees — including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans — to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the venue. Masks are also now optional for attendees.

Previously, the United Center had required proof of vaccination (and did not accept a negative test) for entry, and required all event-goers to wear masks.

"The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees," the United Center said in a release, adding that while masks are optional, they remain "recommended."

The updated guidelines will first take effect for Blackhawks fans on Thursday, March 3 for their home matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, and for Bulls fans on Friday, March 4 for their home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Then there's New Edition this weekend, followed by Dua Lipa, TOOL and Eric Church next week.

The Bulls play eight of their remaining 21 regular-season games at home, and hope to host playoff basketball at the United Center come spring.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, play 14 of their remaining 28 regular-season games at home, but boast no such playoff hopes.