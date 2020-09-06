UNCF Leader Asks Chicago Residents for Support Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Vice President of Development for the United Negro College Fund’s Mid-Atlantic and Midwest division, Fred Mitchell, asked Chicaogoans for their support during the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation.

For over 76 years, UNCF has been providing support to member institutions, including 37 historically Black colleges and universities, and scholarships to students across the country, Mitchell explained.

Because UNCF is a nonprofit, Mitchell said the educational organization relies primarily on donations for funding each year.

"Donations drive this," Mitchell said. "Everything we do, from the money that we raise to support the institutions, scholarships that we administer, it's all based on donations from corporations, foundations and individuals."

According to the organization's website, UNCF more than $100,000,000 is awarded to students in scholarships every year with over 8,000 students graduating from member colleges and universities.

Mitchell said that UNCF traditionally has about 10 walks around the county to raise donations each year, but will do virtual walks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With many students starting back in school this fall, Mitchell said the need for resources has not changed, but rather shifted as most students are learning remotely.

Mitchell encouraged Chicago residents to register for the organization's 2020 Virtual Walk for Education on Sept. 19 through their website.