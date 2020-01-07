Two Chicago Restaurants Make Yelp’s List of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020

As one of the culinary capitals of the nation, it should surprise no one to find a couple Chicago restaurants on Yelp’s list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020. But instead of Michelin stars or traditional restaurant guides, Yelp uses a different formula to compile its list — its users.

And Yelp thinks these two Chicago spots are a cut above the rest.

Coming in at number 33 this year is Nini’s Deli on 543 N Noble St. in West Town. The neighborhood eatery mixes the flavors of Latin Caribbean food with “rich, nourishing Mexican textures.” The result is an empanada and sandwich-laden menu, complete with an inviting, hot pink exterior.

At number 57, and making the list for the first time, is Healthy Substance on 6852 W Archer Ave. in Garfield Ridge. Healthy Substance opened in August of 2018 and sports a vegan and vegetarian menu with dishes inspired by the owner’s home country of Mexico.

The only other restaurant on the list from Illinois was Gotta B Crepes, who came in at 33rd place. The full list of Yelp’s America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020 can be found here.