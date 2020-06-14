Two Charged After Chicago Police Officer Dragged by Stolen Vehicle in Englewood

Multiple felony charges have been filed against two men who allegedly stole a vehicle and hit an officer in Englewood Friday evening, police said.

Darien Mitchell, 21, and Cordero Ramey, 20, were arrested on June 12 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 Block of South Green St. after stealing a 2018 Chevy Malibu and hitting an officer, Chicago police said.

The driver, Mitchell, struck an officer with the vehicle and dragged him, causing non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An assisting police officer fired shots toward the vehicle, striking the offenders. The offenders then lost control, causing them to crash, police stated.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer. Ramey is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card, police said.

Both offenders sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the police-involved shooting and were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Mitchell, who lives in west suburban Maywood, and Ramey, who lives in Englewood, were arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chicago Police Department and the Citizen Office of Police Accountability.

The pair is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Sunday, police said.