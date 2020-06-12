chicago shooting

Man Injured in Police-Involved Shooting on Chicago’s South Side

A 20-year-old man was injured in a police-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday evening, according to fire officials.

The shooting was reported before 6:56 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Green Street, according to Chicago Police Department Spokesman Tom Ahern. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a leg wound and listed in stable condition, officials said.

Chicago's Citizen Office of Police Accountability confirmed it was responding to the scene.

Information about what led up to the incident wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

