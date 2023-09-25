Two brazen break-ins at West Loop high-rise frighten residents

Chicago police are continuing to investigate at least two break-ins inside a West Loop high-rise, with at least one resident already having moved out following the incident.

The Union West high-rise, located near the intersection of Washington and Morgan, has been the target of multiple break-ins, with one resident saying she discovered the theft as soon as she returned from work last week.

That resident asked not to be identified, out of fear that the burglars were still at-large.

“It looked like someone had used a crowbar and entered my secure apartment,” she said.

She found her apartment ransacked, with all of her handbags and jewelry, along with numerous family heirlooms, missing.

“I looked in my bedroom, I had a displace of valuables, everything was gone, and it appeared the men were in my sheets… there were photographs of me… the place looked like it was ransacked,” she said.

According to a letter from building management, another break-in was reported on Monday as well.

“We called the police and we learned there was another woman burglarized four floors above me,” she said.

Building management is urging residents to be on the lookout for similar incidents.

“We encourage you, your family, and any visitors to be as careful as possible with respect to your security and safety,” a letter read. “We do rely on our residents to help report suspicious behavior within the community as this is a team effort.”

One of the victims isn’t satisfied with the management’s response, saying she no longer feels safe living at Union West. She hopes that others living in high-rises will take their safety and security seriously.

“I haven’t felt a loss of the things, even though there was a significant amount of materials taken, but the worst part of all of this is I can’t sleep at night,” she said.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to Chicago police.