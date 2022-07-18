Two Attacked with Knife During Attempted Robbery on CTA Red Line

Two females were violently attacked by two males, one with a knife, during an attempted robbery early Monday morning while riding the CTA Red Line train, police say.

In the 100 block of State St. near the State and Monroe CTA Red Line station at approximately 2:15 a.m., two female victims were riding the train when two unknown males approached them, officials say. According to police, one produced a knife.

As the male suspects demanded property, one of them "forcefully took a purse" from one of the victims, while the other approached the other female with a knife, police say. A struggle ensued, and the victim was cut on the right hand, according to police.

The suspects then ran from the train and fled. Both victims are in good condition and were treated by the Chicago Fire Department on the scene.

According to police, the suspects are youthful in appearance. No one was in custody.