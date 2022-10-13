Twitter Memes Justin Fields Practicing His Breathing Technique

By Ryan Taylor

Twitter memes Fields practicing breathing techniques originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields mentioned he uses breathing techniques derived from the Bears' yoga classes after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

He uses them to calm himself during games, and in turn, maintain composure in the pocket. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, his execution of the techniques on the sideline churned Twitter memes. 

RELATED: How new yoga breathing technique helped Fields vs. Vikings

Here are some of the hilarious memes the Twitter-sphere came up with:

Fields used the technique after the Bears were stopped on Washington's one-yard line, giving them their second failed goal-to-go situation. 

Maybe Bears fans should join Fields in his breathing techniques. 

Local

rogers park 7 hours ago

Distinctive Walk May Link California Serial Killer to Unsolved Chicago Slayings: Police

january 6 8 hours ago

Jan. 6 Committee Votes Unanimously to Subpoena Former President Trump

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us