Twitter Memes Justin Fields Practicing His Breathing Technique

Twitter memes Fields practicing breathing techniques

Justin Fields mentioned he uses breathing techniques derived from the Bears' yoga classes after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He uses them to calm himself during games, and in turn, maintain composure in the pocket.

However, his execution of the techniques on the sideline churned Twitter memes.

Here are some of the hilarious memes the Twitter-sphere came up with:

Justin Fields is listening to Sade between series pic.twitter.com/rc1NQvkN6m — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 14, 2022

Me on the phone with Spectrum Wireless pic.twitter.com/zR13OmbZDk — Kofie (@Kofie) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields is all of us watching this game right now pic.twitter.com/ADjDdxuksI — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) October 14, 2022

Fields used the technique after the Bears were stopped on Washington's one-yard line, giving them their second failed goal-to-go situation.

Maybe Bears fans should join Fields in his breathing techniques.

