Track fire halts CTA Red, Purple line trains on North Side

Service interruptions are being reported on multiple CTA train lines after a track fire was reported near the Addison stop Monday afternoon.

According to CTA officials, service on the Red Line is halted between Howard and Belmont following the fire. Loop-bound trains on the Purple Line are also stopped at this time, according to officials.

There is no estimated time for restoration of service, with CTA workers checking tracks and equipment following the afternoon fire.

Shuttle buses have been implemented to assist customers who use those lines, but officials are also urging riders to “consider other service alternatives” as the afternoon commute approaches.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.