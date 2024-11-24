Tortilla strips recalled in 22 states over undeclared allergen

Packages of tortilla strips commonly used as a salad topper were recalled in Illinois, Indiana and 20 other states for possible contamination of an undeclared wheat allergen.

Sugar Foods has recalled 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, according to a news release from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, a costumer contacted the company and said their bag of tortilla strips contained crispy onion strips. The onion strips contain wheat, which isn't reported on the product label, according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported.

The product in question was distributed between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11 and sent to distribution centers in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

According to the FDA, the products have a "best by" date of June 20, 2025 and UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6.

Anyone who bought the tortilla strips is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund or discard the product. The recall follows separate recalls involving 160,000 pounds of ground beef and organic carrots - both due to possible E. coli contamination.