Tony La Russa Recounts Indelible ‘Blackout' Game in 2021 Playoffs

It was Oct. 10, 2021. The White Sox played the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston led the series 2-0.

According to Tony La Russa, who managed the game as part of his first season with the club, it was the greatest atmosphere he's ever been a part of in his life.

"A great example of this support came in game three of last year's division series," La Russa said. "No disrespect intended to any of my other teams and their fans. But that night it was the most electric crowd I personally have ever experienced. Those are White Sox fans."

If memory serves fans correctly, La Russa is referring to the "blackout" game at Guaranteed Rate Field. No one in the stadium wasn't screaming their head off for the White Sox.

Dylan Cease struck out Alex Bregman with a 100 mph fastball to end the first inning.

It was that kind of game.

The Sox were tied with the Astros 6-6 heading into the final stretches of the game. But, multi-hit games from Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada, Leury García, Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson helped the Sox score six unanswered runs and win 12-6.

When the Astros scored, you could hear a pin drop in the packed stadium. But, when the Sox scored, you couldn't hear yourself think.

Liam Hendriks famously yelled to a camera, "Sox in five!" after he struck out Jose Altuve to secure the victory.

La Russa's cap tip to Sox fans should be taken with pride. The skipper has managed 5,374 games and played in 132.

His saying that game was the most "electric crowd" he's been a part of is a profound statement. We're talking about a Hall of Famer pinpointing one game as the loudest he's been to.

Sox fans should feel honored by La Russa's compliment.

"They [White Sox fans] come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win," La Russa said. "Loud and exciting when we win. Rightly upset when we played poorly."

